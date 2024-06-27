Authorities in Congo approve new vaccines to combat mpox surge

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have responded to a significant increase in mpox cases and the emergence of a more virulent strain by approving the use of two new vaccines.

Since the start of last year, Congo has reported over 20,000 cases of mpox , with more than 1,000 deaths, primarily affecting children. Mpox, a viral infection spread through close contact, presents flu-like symptoms and can lead to pus-filled lesions, with severe cases proving fatal.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and scientists recently highlighted a new, more dangerous strain spreading in Congo's South Kivu province. In response, regulatory authorities have granted emergency use authorization for two vaccines: Jynneos, developed by Bavarian Nordic, and LC16, produced by KM Biologics. This decision follows rigorous evaluation by relevant authorities and stakeholders involved in the authorization process.

Congo, one of the world's poorest countries, first reported a human case of Mpox in 1970 but has historically lacked widespread access to vaccines or treatments for the disease, except through limited clinical trials.