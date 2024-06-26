Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

South Africa: MK Party MPs end boycott and take oath

South Africa: MK Party MPs end boycott and take oath
Former South African President Jacob Zuma greets supporters at Orlando stadium in the township of Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa,   -  
Copyright © africanews
Jerome Delay/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Jacob Zuma

The 58 MPs from Jacob Zuma's MK party have taken their oaths at the National Assembly, ten days after the official ceremony.

Though they still dispute the election results, they have decided to join the opposition as a broad national unity government is being formed.

Opponents of President Ramaphosa, including Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, and former judge John Hlophe, have now taken their seats. Despite the MK party's aim to abolish the Constitution, its MPs swore to uphold it. John Hlophe, now the opposition leader, emphasized, "We are not hooligans."

The MK is expected to ally with Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), totaling 100 seats.

This is small compared to the government coalition forming, which holds over two-thirds of the 400 seats. However, the coalition has yet to form a government a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, a sign of potential instability that the opposition hopes will lead to a quick collapse.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..