One year ago the kremlin faced an attempted mutiny

Evgeny Prigozhin attends the funeral of Dmitry Menshikov, a Wagner fighter who died in Ukraine, 24 December 2022  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Russia

It’s been one year since mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin mounted his brief armed rebellion in Russia, directly challenging Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Prigozhin and his army seized a military headquarters in the south and began their ‘march for justice’ toward Moscow with the aim of ousting the Defense Ministry’s leaders.

Prigozhin had accused the ministry of starving his force of ammunition in Ukraine.

But, just hours later, the mission was aborted following an amnesty deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Two months later, a plane carrying Prigozhin and his top associates crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all seven passengers and a crew of three.

A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment concluded there was an intentional explosion on board, but Putin dismissed any allegations of Kremlin involvement as an ‘absolute lie’.

