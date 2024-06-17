Morgan Freeman honored at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The 87-year-old who was given the Crystal Nymph award at the opening ceremony, was grateful.

He said it felt like a pat on the back.

"A large pat on the back getting an award like the Crystal Myth. Mist. Nypmh. I'll get it right, I promise you. It's quite a nice honor. ... So I'm thanking, number one, Prince Albert and Monaco.

Morgan Freeman is an executive producer on the festival's opening title, series "The Gray House." The show which premiered in Monte Carlo is inspired by true events during the US Civil War.

" .... I guess maybe there is a sense of responsibility, particularly when we're telling stories like this. Yes. The responsibility, of course, is to adhere to the truth, find it and use it. ....

The star was asked whether he also feels responsible for real world progress, after playing the US president three times, before the country elected its first Black president.

"No, I don't think I've been responsible. But, it's - if the image is acceptable to the majority, then the reality also is acceptable. I met Barack, before he became president. When he was when he was running for, campaigning, and he knew that I had been president, so he just bowed. But you know, I think, what you're asking, it's true. There is maybe - maybe I helped some."

The 5-day Monte-Carlo Television Festival closes on June 18.