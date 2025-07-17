U.S. deports 95 Haitians amid policy shift as repatriates face uncertain future

A new deportation flight carrying 95 Haitian nationals landed Wednesday in Cap-Haïtien, as U.S. immigration authorities continue a wave of removals under tightened immigration enforcement.

Armed Haitian police officers stood by on the tarmac as the aircraft from Florida arrived. Officials confirmed that some of the deportees had criminal records and had served time in U.S. prisons. Among those repatriated were 11 women. Many passengers disembarked with their faces covered, declining to speak or identify themselves.

One of the deportees, speaking anonymously in Haitian Creole, recounted his decision to turn himself in to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I entered the United States in September 2021. After some problems with the police, ICE sent me a message asking me to present myself – this was on November 24. I did not want to flee, and some people told me to go to Canada, but I said ‘no,’ I will surrender. After some time in jail, I asked them to send me back to my country. I am not a thief in my country, and I did not want to stay in prison. I am happy to be back in my country.”

The returnees were processed in a makeshift facility at the Cap-Haïtien airport, established in February when the first wave of deportees began arriving. Haitian authorities confirmed that each individual will undergo a case-by-case review before being released.

This deportation comes amid broader policy shifts. In June, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ended legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Haitians, opening the door to mass deportations. It remains unclear if any of the individuals on this flight had been living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals from crisis-stricken countries to stay and work legally.

Before the change, citizens from 17 countries — including Haiti, Afghanistan, Sudan, and Lebanon — were beneficiaries of the TPS program. The Trump administration, in its second term, has pushed for stricter immigration enforcement, resulting in increased deportations and heightened uncertainty for immigrant communities.

As Haiti continues to grapple with political instability, violence, and economic hardship, the return of deportees adds another layer of pressure on a country struggling to reintegrate its nationals. For many, like the man who chose repatriation over detention, returning home is not just a legal decision, but a deeply personal one.