Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Mbappé urges youths to vote, warns against 'extremes' ahead of elections

France's Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hassan Ammar/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

France 2022

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé called on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections.

On the eve of France's first game at the European Championship, Mbappé, who is captain of the French national team, said he wanted to convince young people that their votes could make a difference.

He didn't name any politicians or parties by name.

“I think we are in a crucial moment in the history of our country,” Mbappé said.

“I think we are a generation that can make a difference. Today we see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power, and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country."

Discussing politics won't hurt France's chances on the field, he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called two rounds of national assembly elections on June 30 and July 7 attempting to counter success for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections last Sunday.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..