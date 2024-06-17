Mbappé urges youths to vote, warns against 'extremes' ahead of elections

Soccer star Kylian Mbappé called on French people to vote and warned against “extremes” at a time when the far right seeks to take power in upcoming parliamentary elections.

On the eve of France's first game at the European Championship, Mbappé, who is captain of the French national team, said he wanted to convince young people that their votes could make a difference.

He didn't name any politicians or parties by name.

“I think we are in a crucial moment in the history of our country,” Mbappé said.

“I think we are a generation that can make a difference. Today we see that the extremes are knocking on the door of power, and we have the opportunity to shape the future of our country."

Discussing politics won't hurt France's chances on the field, he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called two rounds of national assembly elections on June 30 and July 7 attempting to counter success for his far-right opponents in European parliamentary elections last Sunday.