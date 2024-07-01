Stakes high as far-right victory in first round raises concerns in French elections

A handful of French left-leaning lawmakers arriving at the National Assembly building in Paris on Monday shared their views on how to counter the surge in support for right-wing politics in the first round of snap parliamentary elections.

“Something close to a historical responsibility is at stake in the coming days and the second round will be absolutely crucial," said re-elected member of parliament for the green party, The Ecologists, Sandrine Rousseau.

“This situation can have many consequences, first for the French people but also consequences, because it’s a terrible signal sent, in Europe and consequences in the world," added Olivier Faure, Head of the Socialist Party and re-elected member of parliament.

The first round of elections on Sunday propelled the fiercely anti-immigration National Rally political party closer than ever to government but also left open the possibility that voters could yet block its path to power in the decisive round two.

Dozens of candidates who won at least 50% of Sunday’s vote were elected outright. All the other races head to a second round on July 7 involving two or three top candidates.

France now faces two likely scenarios in what promises to be a torrid last week of high-stakes campaigning.

Strengthened by a surge of support that made it the winner but not yet the overall victor, the National Rally and its allies could secure a working majority in parliament in the decisive final round — or they might fall short, stymied at the last hurdle by opponents who still hope to prevent the formation of France's first far-right government since World War II.

Both scenarios are fraught with uncertainty for France and its influence in Europe and beyond.