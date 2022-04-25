Senegal reacts to Macron re-election

The second round of the French presidential elections was followed with interest in Senegal.

Many citizens have friends or relatives that live in France and the victory of Emmanuel Macron is viewed with optimism.

" Whatever one may say, he has a good relationship with President Macky Sall and he helps him on many projects. We prefer to continue this relationship than to find ourselves with a president of France who, from the start, calls us names", said Senegalese citizen Macktar Sakho.

Another Senegalese citizen, Mbaye Fall, concurred.

"We prefer Macron. It's not safe, because as it is the extreme right, we are not reassured. We have emigrants, our brothers, our parents who are in Europe, it is not safe. We are not too confident with her (Marine Le Pen)".

Others feel that the relationship between Senegal and France will be one of continuity rather than radical change in the foreseeable future.

"For me, there will be no change, it will be a continuity unless our heads of state want to make much more profit on the French side. Renegotiating contracts, especially with our partners, with the French, we can name quite a few. But it will be up to our heads of state to negotiate these contracts so that Senegal can benefit from them", added Malick Ndiaye, another Senegalese.

Centrist president Emmanuel Macron beat his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in the second round of the French presidential elections held on Sunday.