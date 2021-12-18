Protest calls for an independent judiciary in Senegal

Several hundred demonstrators protested Friday in Senegal's capital, accusing the government of subjecting opposition figures to lengthy detentions. Many of the protesters directed their anger at President Macky Sall, who has been accused by critics of interfering in judicial cases to benefit himself politically. He has denied the allegation. Senegal has long been considered a bastion of democracy in Africa and a regional leader on diplomacy issues in West Africa.