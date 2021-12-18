Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Protest calls for an independent judiciary in Senegal

Several hundred demonstrators protested Friday in Senegal's capital, accusing the government of subjecting opposition figures to lengthy detentions. Many of the protesters directed their anger at President Macky Sall, who has been accused by critics of interfering in judicial cases to benefit himself politically. He has denied the allegation. Senegal has long been considered a bastion of democracy in Africa and a regional leader on diplomacy issues in West Africa.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..