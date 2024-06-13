WHO says Gaza experiencing 'catastrophic' hunger levels

Gazans are now facing "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions," the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Over 8,000 children under five years old have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition, including 1,600 children with severe acute malnutrition. However, due to insecurity and lack of access, only two stabilization centers for severely malnourished patients can operate."

Ghebreyesus also warned of an escalating health crisis in the West Bank, where he said "attacks on healthcare and restrictions on movement of people are obstructing access to health services."

Over 36,700 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to Gaza's health ministry.