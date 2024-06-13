Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

WHO says Gaza experiencing 'catastrophic' hunger levels

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP

By Africanews

with AP

Switzerland

Gazans are now facing "catastrophic hunger and famine-like conditions," the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"Despite reports of increased delivery of food, there is currently no evidence that those who need it most are receiving sufficient quantity and quality of food," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Over 8,000 children under five years old have been diagnosed and treated for acute malnutrition, including 1,600 children with severe acute malnutrition. However, due to insecurity and lack of access, only two stabilization centers for severely malnourished patients can operate."

Ghebreyesus also warned of an escalating health crisis in the West Bank, where he said "attacks on healthcare and restrictions on movement of people are obstructing access to health services."

Over 36,700 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to Gaza's health ministry.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..