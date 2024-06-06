Burkina Faso ready to face the Pharaohs in World Cup qualifier match

Burkina Faso national men's football team believe they have a chance of securing a positive result ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

The team was preparing on Wednesday ahead of their match against the Pharaohs.

Speaking to journalists, Burkina defender Saïdou Simporé was upbeat about upsetting the African giants and further stated that they were in high spitits to represent their country.

"We know that Egypt is a great football nation and they are the favorites. We need to showcase our talent to do our best and get a good result. We are in high spirits since we are wearing the national team jersey and hopefully we get something positive," said Saïdou Simporé, the Burkina Faso defender.

Egypt welcome Burkina Faso on match day three in a top of the table clash of Group A.

The hosts have won both their qualifying games without conceding a goal, beating Djibouti 6-0 and Sierra Leone 2-0.

But after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, the Pharaohs let go of Rui Vitoria and appointed new head coach Hossam Hassan.

" As captain Ibrahim Hassan said in the first press conference we had that you’ll watch Mohamed Salah as you always used to watch abroad and in Egypt as well and he also has a dedication to make something good with his team," said Hossam Hassan, the Egypt head coach.