Egypt: Mustafa Madbouly reappointed as Prime Minister

File photo from 2 May 2019: Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly at the opening session of the Arab Economic Forum in Beirut, Lebanon   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bilal Hussein/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Monday reappointed Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly to form a new government.

Madbouly earlier on Monday submitted his government’s resignation, two months after el-Sissi was sworn in for a third, six-year term. It is customary for the government to resign at the start of a fresh presidential mandate.

Madbouly, 58, was first appointed prime minister in June 2018, replacing Sherif Ismail. He had previously served as housing minister since March 2014. The architect and urban designer in the past had led the United Nations’ HABITAT Regional Office for Arab States.

El-Sissi won 89.6% of the vote in the December election.

