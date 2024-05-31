This week in pictures (27 - 31 May)

South Africa
Here are highlights of Africa’s most captivating images representing this weeks topical events.
SOUTH AFRICA ELECTIONS
South Africans voted in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty.
GHANA
Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has set the record as the world's youngest male artist. His mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, says it all started by accident when her son, who at the time was 6 months old, discovered her paints.
