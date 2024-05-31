This week in pictures (27 - 31 May)

Here are highlights of Africa’s most captivating images representing this weeks topical events.

SOUTH AFRICA ELECTIONS

South Africans voted in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty.

Women wait to cast their ballots on Wednesday May 29, 2024 during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MK Party supporters celebrate in the middle of the street in Mahlbnathini village in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Thursday May 30, 2024. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Election volunteers count ballots at Craighall Park Elementary school in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday May 29, 2024. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Children sit by the side of the road next to a polling station, during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa, Wednesday May 29, 2024. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

GHANA

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah has set the record as the world's youngest male artist. His mother, Chantelle Kukua Eghan, says it all started by accident when her son, who at the time was 6 months old, discovered her paints.