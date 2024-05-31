Welcome to Africanews

South Africa election: The hopes of first-time voters

A young woman holds her ballot before casting it on May 29, 2024, during general elections in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.   -  
Emilio Morenatti/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

South Africa

As vote counting proceeds in South Africa, the 2024 general election will notably be remembered as the poll which saw the highest number of eligible voters in the country's history.

First-time voters in the rural area of Nkandla, eastern south Africa, were determined to vote on Wednesday (May 29).

20-year-old Amahle Ncane was one of them.

“My vote today signifies a lot because there is so much that we are still hopeful for as MK supporters to be a success."

The country's electoral body the IEC said in February that 1,2 million new voters had been added to voters’ roll since November 2023.

In total, over 27,7 million peopel were registered to cast a ballot.

"being part of the youth in South Africa, We want to see an end to poverty That is why we came out in our numbers to vote for MK because we have faith that it will lift us out of poverty and place us where we envision ourselves."

The MK party which rose to prominence late last year is the challenger in this election.

Here in the heartland of Jacob Zuma supporters, change means an end to the rule of the African National Congress.

Additional sources • IEC

