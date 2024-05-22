Paris Olympics: Barbie launches dolls of female athletes

Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

The others being depicted as dolls are boxer Estelle Mossely, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda, swimmer Federica Pellegrini and gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

“When I look back on my life I can’t, I literally can’t, imagine my life without sports and without the game, so I want other young girls to have that invaluable experience of playing a sport and what it teaches you and what you learn and what you take from it, not just that moment but for the rest of your life". added Williams.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.

The dolls unveiled as Barbie turns 65 this year.

Although it now comes in in 35 skin tones, to this day, it remains associated by some with unrealistic body proportions, gender roles and eurocentric beauty standards.