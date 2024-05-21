Welcome to Africanews

Greece, Egypt foreign ministers meet in Athens

Greece already agreed a deal allowing Egyptian nationals to work in Greece in the fishing, agriculture and construction sectors   -  
Evelyn Hockstein/AP

By Africanews

with AP

Greece

The foreign ministers of Greece and Egypt extended their condolences to Iran on Monday for the loss of the country’s president and foreign minister in a helicopter crash.

“I would like to express my condolences to Iran's government and the Iranian people for the loss of the President and the Foreign Minister of the country,” Greek Foreign Minister, Giorgos Gerapetritis, said after talks in Athens with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

“Warm condolences on behalf of Greece and the Greek government,” Gerapetritis said.

Shoukry also offered his condolences to the Iranian people.

"God willing, the families of the victims will find patience and solace," he said.

Greece and Egypt enjoy warm ties, and Shoukry was in the Greek capital to discuss a series of issues, including migration, cooperation in the sectors of energy, education and culture, and regional issues, including the war in Gaza.

On migration, Shoukry noted that no boats smuggling migrants have left Egyptian shores headed for European countries for several years, and credited stronger policing by Egyptian authorities.

Gerapetritis said Greece and Egypt were seeking joint ways of tackling illegal migration, including examining current legal routes for migration.

The two countries already have agreements for Egyptian nationals to work in Greece in the fishing, agriculture and construction sectors.

