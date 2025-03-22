New IOC chief hails greater equality in Olympic movement

Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), highlighted on Friday the remarkable progress in advancing equality and diversity within the Olympic movement over the past 12 years. Coventry, speaking in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Greece's Costa Navarino, also emphasized the need to build on this progress and ensure its impact extends beyond the IOC.

"We've achieved so many good things, especially when it comes to equality and diversity within the movement over the last 12 years, and we've now got to leverage off of that. I think we're doing a really incredible job in the IOC and I would like us to filter that down to the international federations, the national Olympic committees, the national federation. So there'll be a big focus on that, a lot of work to do, but there is a really incredible momentum right now and I want us to leverage off that momentum," said Coventry.

In addition to advancing inclusivity in sports, Coventry acknowledged the pressing global challenges affecting athletes, particularly conflicts impacting her home continent of Africa. She called for a proactive approach to safeguarding athletes during turbulent times. "We've got conflicts around the world, especially on my continent at the moment as well. This challenge I don't really see going away anytime soon. So I'd like to set up a task force that is going to look at coming up with some policies and some frameworks that will allow for us as a movement to navigate these very sensitive times with some core principles of protecting and supporting athletes," said Coventry.

Coventry, 41, was elected as the 10th IOC president on Thursday, becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the global Olympic movement. She won the presidency in the first round of voting during the 144th IOC Session in Greece and will take office after June 23, succeeding Thomas Bach. Coventry has served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation since 2018. A former Olympic swimming champion, she is one of Africa's most decorated athletes, with seven Olympic medals, including two golds.