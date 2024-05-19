Extreme weather pummeling the world

Severe weather has been pummeling parts of the world with flash floods and heatwaves recorded in Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, the Americas, and several countries in Asia.

Globally, heavy rainfall events have become more frequent and intense over most land regions. according to the UN's climate body, the IPCC.

AFRICA

Heavy rains and flash floods have affected nearly 1 million people in East Africa including over 300,000 displaced, in Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, and Tanzania according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Additionally record temperatures, especially at night when it just won’t cool down have hit many parts of Africa.

Niamey the capital of Niger had its hottest May night and Burkina Faso’s capital has hd its hottest night for any month.

In Chad, in north-central Africa, temperatures were expected to linger above 114 degrees (45.6 Celsius) by mid-May.

AFGHANISTAN

On Saturday, flash floods from heavy seasonal rains in western Afghanistan left at least 50 people dead. Authorities have warned the death toll may rise as dozens of people remain missing.

The exceptionally heavy rains there have killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses according to the UN.

EUROPE

Moving across the Atlantic, Europe is facing its own weather crisis.

In the southwest of Germany, heavy rainfall particularly in the Saarland, led to flooding, impacting many houses and cars and warranting some evacuations in Lebach on Saturday.

The fire department prepared its boats and distributed sandbags to protect houses amid the floods. Authorities have warned the rain will continue into the night and Sunday.

Meanwhile in Russia, over 2,000 people have been evacuated from the Omsk after flooding affected over 200 homes and nearly 400 other structures, mostly used in farming, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

Russian state TV shared footage of one villager, Galimzhan Taushev, who lost his house to the flooding.

INDIA

While in South Asia, climate experts say extreme heat during the pre-monsoon season is becoming more frequent. On Saturday, parts of northwest India sweltered under scorching temperatures, with the capital New Delhi under a severe weather alert as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country.

India's weather department expects heat wave conditions to persist across the north for the next few days and has put several states on high alert.

There is however some glimmer of hope.

Scientists say the powerful El Niño weather event which along with climate change has helped push global temperatures to new highs, has ended, but also warn that that the months after the end of El Niño will give a strong indication as to whether the recent high temperatures are due to accelerated climate change or not.