Semenya's decade-long legal fight rages on

South Africa
"Double Olympic Champion Caster Semenya gears up for her momentous day at the European Court of Human Rights," on Wednesday, May 15 as she stands against World Athletics' controversial regulations.
With determination, she expressed, "This is an important day in my journey as a human being and athlete." Reflecting on her struggles, she added, "The adversity I have overcome has helped shaped me into a true champion and a compassionate mother, wife, sister, and daughter."
The 33-year-old was born with differences in sexual development (DSD), a group of rare conditions. This is whereby a person's hormones, genes and/or reproductive organs may be a mix of male and female characteristics
She was barred by the governing body World Athletics from competing in female track events without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.
She hopes that the court’s ruling will not only uphold her rights but also set a precedent for athletes worldwide. "I trust that the Grand Chamber will reach a favourable decision that respects human rights in sports governance," she emphasized.
The hearing, set in Strasbourg, France, will see judges deliberate on Switzerland's appeal against Semenya, challenging a previous judgment in her favour.
This legal battle, rooted in Semenya's fight against unfair gender regulations, highlights the broader issue of discrimination in international athletics.
Go to video
Swiss court convicts a former interior minister of Gambia for crimes against humanity
Go to video
Nigeria suspends cybersecurity levy
Go to video
American singer Stevie Wonder granted Ghanaian citizenship
Go to video
US embassy in Tanzania closed as the country faces internet outage
Go to video
Pics of the day: May 13, 2024
Go to video
East Africa faces internet woes as undersea cable issues persist