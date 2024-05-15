Semenya's decade-long legal fight rages on

"Double Olympic Champion Caster Semenya gears up for her momentous day at the European Court of Human Rights," on Wednesday, May 15 as she stands against World Athletics' controversial regulations.

With determination, she expressed, "This is an important day in my journey as a human being and athlete." Reflecting on her struggles, she added, "The adversity I have overcome has helped shaped me into a true champion and a compassionate mother, wife, sister, and daughter."

The 33-year-old was born with differences in sexual development (DSD), a group of rare conditions. This is whereby a person's hormones, genes and/or reproductive organs may be a mix of male and female characteristics

She was barred by the governing body World Athletics from competing in female track events without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.

She hopes that the court’s ruling will not only uphold her rights but also set a precedent for athletes worldwide. "I trust that the Grand Chamber will reach a favourable decision that respects human rights in sports governance," she emphasized.

The hearing, set in Strasbourg, France, will see judges deliberate on Switzerland's appeal against Semenya, challenging a previous judgment in her favour.

This legal battle, rooted in Semenya's fight against unfair gender regulations, highlights the broader issue of discrimination in international athletics.