Egypt joins South Africa in ICC case against Israel over Gaza conflict

By Agencies

Gaza City

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Egypt's formal joining of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). 

The case accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention during its conflict with the Gaza Strip. 

Egypt cited escalating Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians as the reason for its decision to join the case. 

Egypt, along with Turkey and Colombia, will request to join South Africa's case against Israel. 

The ICJ issued an interim ruling in January, finding a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza and ordering Israel to take provisional measures to prevent genocidal acts.

 The court's final ruling on the genocide case is expected to take several years. Israel has denied the allegations, stating it acts in accordance with international law in Gaza and has criticized South Africa's case as baseless.

