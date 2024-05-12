Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Meghan Markle says it was "humbling" to discover she is part-Nigerian

Meghan Markle, and unidentified woman, in Abuja, Nigeria   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

As she met with women in Nigeria on Saturday, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said it had been “humbling” to find out recently through a genealogy test that she is partly Nigerian.

“It’s been really eye-opening to be able to know more about my heritage and to be able to know this is just the beginning of my discovery," she told guests at the event on women in leadership.

Markle and her husband, British Prince Harry, are visiting Nigeria for the first time to promote mental health for soldiers and young girls.

"What’s been echoed so much really in the past day by men and women alike is 'Oh! We weren’t surprised when you found out you were Nigerian," she said.

"I say that mostly as a compliment to all of you, because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, powerful, beautiful," she added.

Markle is known for her advocacy on women’s rights and gender equality.

The event, held in the capital Abuja, was co-hosted by Nigerian economist and head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

It highlighted the importance of female leadership and empowerment in driving positive change globally. Participants discussed the importance of mentorship for young women and career challenges faced by women in the country.

“Oftentimes, when women reach the peak of success, they leave. But you need to come back home, you need to at least be a familiar face for the next generation to say 'Oh she looks like me, and I can be that',” said Markle.

The couple’s three-day visit to Nigeria ends on Sunday.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..