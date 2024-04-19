Unraveling the political threads: Inside South Africa's Complex Election Landscape

**After 30 years of democracy in South Africa, the ruling party seems to be losing its appeal with many voters. Africanews takes a look at the political landscape ahead of the country's 2024 elections.

**

South Africa has long been hailed as the Rainbow Nation with a rich history of democracy.

However, the country faces numerous challenges on multiple fronts. Economic inequality, joblessness, poverty, and inadequate service provision, have further deepened the socio-economic divide within the nation.

Against this backdrop, a series of new political parties have emerged, aiming to address these challenges head-on. From grassroots movements to breakaway factions, they are vying for the support of disillusioned voters who yearn for change.

“The 2024 elections in South Africa will be a consequential set of elections that we will see for the first time a former president in the likeness of Jacob Zuma taking on the African national Congress," says Musa Mdunge, a political analyst. "South Africans are likely to not give the ANC overwhelming support is they have done in previous election since 1994.”

Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster is the deputy leader of Build One South Africa, a party launched in September 2022.

“We are a party that's focused on bringing back power to communities and so we've been making sure that we have candidates that come from communities that are endorsed by communities that are chosen by communities," says Hlazo-Webster. "Our policies actually come from communities and what are policies do is they give up power back to the community."

For the first time ever, over 50 parties are on the the national ballot paper. Some of these new parties bring fresh perspectives but they face an uphill battle in challenging the dominance of the established political parties who have long held power.

“The presence of Jacob Zuma in the fact that he is likely to be a member of parliament will be consequential," says Mdunge. "This means that for the first time the ANC the DA and the IFP, will need each other because if these three parties can come together they are likely to muster about 62.5% of the electorate.”

The Independent Electoral commission has announced that its all systems goes as the printing of ballots is in motion. A new narrative is emerging, driven by the challenges faced by the nation and the aspirations of its people. The choices ahead will carry great significance for the future of South Africa, shaping the path to a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.