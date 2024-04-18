African issues to be discussed as foreign ministers of G7 countries meet

Mauritania
Mauritania's foreign minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug has held a session at the G7 foreign ministers where discussions that include Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging tensions in the Middle East are ongoing.
The talks which began wednesday on the Italian resort island of Capri are also geared towards strengthening the G-7 partnership with the AU, a matter that Rome has been discussing in depth with Washington.
As EU leaders discuss stepping up sanctions against Iran, the AU's position has been unclear regarding the debate on whether Israel should retaliate, de-escalate or if Iran was wrong or right in launching missiles attack on Israel last week.- an unprecedented act.
Experts however note that sanctions are not supported by the AU in general. The bloc has always spoken about the need to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, Cuba and other countries by the West.
01:16
Kenya, Uganda to end oil import feud over licensing
Go to video
US says it has not received a formal request by Niger junta to leave military bases
01:12
Is Rwanda opposed to an AU-backed SADC operation in eastern DRC?
01:09
Sudan demands full reinstatement to the AU, conditions acceptance of mediation
01:15
Raila Odinga announces candidacy for AU commission chairmanship
01:44
Pope prays for peace in Sudan, and Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province