African issues to be discussed as foreign ministers of G7 countries meet

By Rédaction Africanews

Mauritania

Mauritania's foreign minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug has held a session at the G7 foreign ministers where discussions that include Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging tensions in the Middle East are ongoing.

The talks which began wednesday on the Italian resort island of Capri are also geared towards strengthening the G-7 partnership with the AU, a matter that Rome has been discussing in depth with Washington.

As EU leaders discuss stepping up sanctions against Iran, the AU's position has been unclear regarding the debate on whether Israel should retaliate, de-escalate or if Iran was wrong or right in launching missiles attack on Israel last week.- an unprecedented act.

Experts however note that sanctions are not supported by the AU in general. The bloc has always spoken about the need to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, Cuba and other countries by the West.

