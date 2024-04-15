Islamic State-linked attackers kill at least 11 people - officials say

A local official in eastern Congo says extremist-linked rebels attacked villages over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, torching vehicles and taking possessions

The assaults, which occurred on Saturday, were confirmed by the mayor on Sunday. These rebels have been active in the border region near Uganda for some time.

The United Nations recently reported that nearly 200 people have lost their lives in the area this year alone.

In one area, 11 bodies were recovered from four different places in the commune of Mulekera, according to the mayor, Ngongo Mayanga. Mulekera is near Beni town in North Kivu province.

Eastern Congo has been ravaged by conflict for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources and some try to protect their communities.

Mass killings by rebels are frequent. The violence has led over 7 million people to flee their homes, the U.N. has said.