Russian forces kill two terror suspects in North Caucasus operation

Two alleged terrorists were killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Nalchik, the capital city of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said Thursday (Apr. 11).

The suspects were blockaded on the outskirts of Nalchik and opened fire on special forces of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the committee said.

A statement reads that the individuals were members of a gang that is part of an international terrorist organization.

No organization was named in the statement though.

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee believes the two suspects were plotting to conduct a number of subversive and terrorist attacks in the region.

According to Russian news agency Tass, automatic weapons and ammunition were found at the site of the shootout.

It comes amid heightened security concerns after the March 22 attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall that killed 145 people.

An affiliate of the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eleven people, including four alleged perpetrators, have been arrested. The Investigative Committee said it had evidence of the attackers’ ties to Ukrainian nationalists.