Moscow attack: Russia arrests more attack plotters

Russian security services said Sunday (Mar. 31) they detained three men linked to the March 22, attack on Moscow.

The country's anti-terrorist committee said the suspects were arrested during raids in the state of Dagestan, located in the Russian federation’s southwest.

The raids were conducted in the Dagestan's capital Makhachkala and the city of Kaspiyisk.

The FSB released a video showing one of the suspects saying that they also planned an attack in Kaspiysk.

“The detained militants directly participated in financing the perpetrators of the March 22 terror attack on the Crocus City Hall in Moscow and providing them with terror means,” the FSB said in a statement.

It said one of the suspects detained in Dagestan had confessed to personally bringing weapons to the Moscow attackers.

State news agency Tass reported that "the criminals scouted the location, made an improvised explosive device and acquired automatic weapons" in Dagestan. Immediately after the terrorist attack, they planned to leave Russia.

Weapons and ammunition were found at their apartments.

There were no casualties during the raid, the governor of Dagestan said in the statement on Telegram.

Sergey Melikov added that suspects were found and detained after security measures in the region were enhanced following the ATTACK on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people.

After the March 22 attack, 11 people were arrested.