Suspects in Moscow attack appear in court

Two of four suspects charged with carrying out the deadly concert hall attack in Moscow on March 22nd admitted guilt in a Russian court.

On Sunday (Mar. 24), Moscow’s Basmanny District Court formally charged a 32-year-old with committing a group terrorist attack resulting in the death of others.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

A 30-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 25-year-old alse appeared before the judge.

The attack which was claimed by an affiliate of the Islamic State group killed at least 137 people.

The court ruled for the men, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, to be held in pre-trial custody until May 22.

A suspect was brought in directly fro m hospital and sat silently in the dock with his eyes closed throughout the proceedings.

He was attended by medics while in court, where he wore hospital gown and trousers and was seen with multiple cuts.

Citing the investigation, Russian news agency TASS reported that the 19-year-old was filming the terror attack.

The Moscow Region Health Ministry reported 182 people injured.

A total of 11 people involved in the attack have been apprehended, including 4 suspected attackers.

During his televised address Saturday (Mar. 23), Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine prepared a "window" for the attackers to cross the border.

Ukraine has denied accusations.

March 24 was declared a national mourning day in Russia.