O.J. Simpson dies at 76

O.J. Simpson, the former football star and actor acquitted of charges in a trial that captivated the nation, has passed away at the age of 76.

Simpson's family confirmed his death due to prostate cancer through his official X account on Wednesday, with his attorney further confirming the news to TMZ.

While Simpson gained fame and success through football and entertainment, his legacy was forever altered by the tragic deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Though acquitted in a criminal trial, Simpson was later found liable in a civil case and served time in prison for unrelated charges.

The "trial of the century" became a cultural phenomenon, sparking debates on race, gender, domestic abuse, and celebrity justice. Despite overwhelming evidence against him, Simpson's acquittal polarized the nation.

Following his legal battles, Simpson's life continued to be scrutinized by the public. He faced further legal troubles, including a conviction for armed robbery, and remained a controversial figure until his death.

Despite his football achievements, Simpson's later years were marked by controversy and legal battles. His legacy will always be intertwined with one of the most sensational trials in American history.

Simpson is survived by his children and leaves behind a complex and contentious legacy that continues to fascinate and divide the public.