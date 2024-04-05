Al Ahly Coach Warns Against Arrogance Ahead of Second Leg Clash with Simba

Al Ahly head coach Marcelo Koller emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and avoiding arrogance ahead of the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Simba.

Despite securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg against the Tanzanian outfit, Koller urged his players to remain grounded and focused on the task at hand.

Koller highlighted the difference between confidence and arrogance, stressing the need for his players to exhibit humility and concentration throughout the match. He reiterated this message to the team in the dressing room, emphasizing the importance of maintaining concentration until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Simba defender Che Malone emphasized the players' role in determining the outcome of the game, regardless of external factors such as fan behavior. Malone emphasized that the focus should be on delivering a strong performance on the pitch, as this would ultimately win over the fans.

As Al Ahly prepares for the crucial second leg, the team remains focused on securing a spot in the final four of the competition. With the defending champions aiming to reclaim the title for the 12th time in their history, all eyes are on their performance in the upcoming match.