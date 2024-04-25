CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe “fully prepared to defend its chances” in semi-final game

DR Congo's TP Mazembe are on a mission to unseat the CAF Champions League defending champions al Ahly.

TP Mazembe were held in check durind the first leg of the semi-final on Saturday (Apr. 21).

After the squad's training session in Cairo, Thursday (Apr. 25), midfielder Augustine Oladapo gave his impressions.

"It's a very big game. We know that Al Ahly is a very big team but we saw them in Lubumbashi (first leg), the way they play. We know it's going to be a very different game in Cairo. But I think we are not scared, we are here to play football and we believe we will qualify here in Cairo."

Defending champions Al Ahly are favourites with home advantage on Friday (Apr. 26) and are unbeaten in 19 CAF Champions League matches.

TP Mazembe head coach who won a CAF Champions League trophy with the team in 2010 remains set on his objective.

"We are here to play a good match and maintain our chances of qualifying and it will be tough. The Al-Ahly team has great players with a lot of experience. We are ready for this, and I would like to stress once again that a football match will remain a football match."

The face-off that will kick off on 9 pm UTC +2.

The winner will face either South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns or Tunisian side Esperance in the final starting on May 18th.