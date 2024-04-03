Pope Francis prays for volunteers killed in Gaza, renews calls for immediate ceasefire

**Pope Francis renewed his call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.**During his general audience, the Pontiff of the Catholic Church expressed his "deep sorrow" at the death of volunteers from the NGO World Central Kitchen. Francis once again called for "access to humanitarian aid" for "exhausted and suffering civilians".

“Unfortunately, we continue to get sad news from the Middle East. I once again renew my firm request for the immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. I express my deep regret for the volunteers killed while they were involved in the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza. I pray for them and their families, I renew my appeal so that the exhausted and suffering civilian population may be allowed to get access to humanitarian aid, and that the hostages are immediately released.....

In a speech released on Tuesday evening, Israel Defence Forces Commander Herzi Halevi stated that there was "no intention to harm" WCK volunteers in the attack that killed seven people in Gaza.

On the same day, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that the killing of aid workers in Gaza was a "mistake" while the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell condemned the incident and called for "an investigation".

The number of volunteers killed in the Palestinian enclave is now around 200. the deadliest ever crisis for humanitairian workers.