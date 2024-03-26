Actor Micheal Ward reflects on soccer skills and pride in 'The Beautiful Game'

British actor Micheal Ward, known for his roles in "Top Boy" and now starring in "The Beautiful Game," shares insights into his soccer skills and his pride in the movie in a recent interview.

In response to questions about his soccer abilities, Ward modestly admits, "I mean, I'm decent. No one likes to blow their own trumpet but you know, I feel like I did everything in the movie that I needed to do apart from one skill. So I feel like I'm at a good enough level in football." Despite his self-assurance, he humorously acknowledges his best friend's critique of his skills, stating, "Obviously I got a friend, I got a best friend that plays professionally, and he says I'm s**t."

Ward's confidence shines through as he discusses his role in "The Beautiful Game," expressing pride in the film's production. He notes, "Yeah, I'm really proud of it," and shares his belief that the entire team involved in the movie shares his sentiment. Reflecting on the impact of the film, he expresses gratitude for being part of a story that holds the potential to inspire and effect change, emphasizing its significance beyond personal validation.

"The Beautiful Game" narrates the journey of the England soccer team in the Homeless World Cup, drawing inspiration from real-life experiences of players. Ward portrays Vinny, a character whose path from nearly becoming a professional footballer to homelessness is depicted in the film. Ward's portrayal of Vinny is grounded in authenticity, capturing the essence of the character's struggles and triumphs.

Directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, "The Beautiful Game" promises to offer audiences a compelling narrative infused with the spirit of resilience and hope. Scheduled for release on Netflix on March 29, 2024, the film invites viewers to embark on a journey of empathy and understanding, celebrating the power of sport to transform lives.