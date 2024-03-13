Islamic Police in Nigeria arrest 11 Muslims caught eating during Ramadan fast

The Islamic police, known as Hisbah, in Nigeria's northern state of Kano, detained 11 Muslims for breaking the Ramadan fast by eating.

Hisbah spokesperson Lawal Fagge reported the arrest of 10 men near markets and a female groundnut vendor caught eating from her wares. The arrests followed tips from onlookers.

"We got 11 persons on Tuesday including a lady selling groundnuts who was seen eating from her wares, and some persons alerted us,"Fagge said.

"The other 10 were men and were arrested across the city especially close to markets where a lot of activities happen."

The 11 accused were later absolved of their crimes after vowing to abstain from food or drink. Additionally, their families were requested to ensure they observe the fast.

"For some of them, we had to see their relatives or guardians to have family monitor them,” he said.

Fagge further said that non-Muslims were exempted from the practice, affirming that they would be apprehended if they were found selling food to Muslims during the fast.

"We do not arrest non-Muslims because this does not concern them, and the only time they could be guilty of a crime is when we find out they cook food to sell to Muslims that are supposed to be fasting," Fagge added.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan, which runs from March 11 to April 9.