Another Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest charged for throwing money in air

Nigeria
Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chief Priest, real name Pascal Okechukwu, faces charges of abusing banknotes after allegedly throwing money into the air at social events, a practice known as "spraying".
He pleaded not guilty to three counts during a court appearance on Wednesday. This act is considered an offense as it results in notes being trodden on.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is leading a crackdown on such abuses, accusing Okechukwu of tampering with 500 naira notes at events in Lagos.
He was granted bail for 10 million naira ($8,600; £6,970) after being charged at Lagos' Federal High Court. This follows similar cases involving internet personality Bobrisky and actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, both sentenced to six months in prison for similar offenses.
The EFCC stated that investigations are ongoing, with several celebrities implicated, and 24 people have already been convicted.
