ICC orders reparations for victims of Ugandan rebel chief

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday granted reparations of more than 52 million euros ($56 million) to thousands of victims of a convicted commander in the shadowy Ugandan rebel group the Lord's Resistance Army.

Dominic Ongwen was found guilty of 61 war crimes and crimes against humanity by the ICC in February 2021.

The nearly 50,000 victims covered by the order included former child soldiers and children born as a result of rapes and forced pregnancies.

The court also awarded collective community reparations.

Leon Ssenyange reports from Kampala, Uganda