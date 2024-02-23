“I will end my term on April 2nd”, Senegal's president pledges

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Senegal's president has vowed to abide by the law and to not extend his mandate beyond April 2nd.

Macky Sall, who is wrapping up two terms in office, postponed the presidential election for 10 months, citing unresolved disputes over who could run.

But his move was struck down by the Constitutional Court as illegal.

He spoke Thursday (Feb.22) on live television.

"Having been sworn in on 2 April 2019, 2 April 2024 completes the five-year calendar, so that's the end of the Mandate. And I intend to stop at this mandate. After April 2, I intend to step down as President of the Republic."

Sall's clarifications come after the ruling coalition voted to extend his rule in early February.

At the time, some opposition lawmakers left the session as the national assembly rescheduled the election for December.

Opposition groups are now keeping pressure on Sall who said he will hold talks next week.

"The country cannot remain without a President of the Republic. The forthcoming dialogue will certainly have to decide or propose whether a consensus can be reached on the way forward. I hope that the [political] players who are to gather around me to look at the nation's best interests [...] I'll listen to what the dialogue has to say, and after the dialogue, the Constitutional Council will certainly be able to clarify things.”

Fifteen out of the twenty candidates approved to contest in the delayed presidential elections have united in a call for the vote to be conducted no later than April 2nd.

In a historic ruling, the Constitutional Court ordered the government to set a new election date as soon as possible, which it is yet to do.

Senegal has been seen as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, but disputes over the election have plunged the country into a political crisis that has sparked deadly protests.

At least three people have been killed by security forces and dozens injured.