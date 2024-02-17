Egypt reinforces border with Gaza

Egypt is building a wall and levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip in anticipation of an Israeli offensive targeting the border town of Rafah.

Satellite images analysed by the Associated Press and a video from the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights attest to this unprecedented initiative. The images reveal the erection of a concrete wall and barriers along the Sheikh Zuweid-Rafah road, some 3.5 kilometres west of the border with Gaza.

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights, based in London, released a video showing a crane lifting concrete walls along this road, demonstrating the progress of the construction work.

According to the Foundation, the aim of this project is to create a highly secure area near the border with the Gaza Strip, in preparation for the possibility of a mass exodus of the Palestinian population in the event of a further escalation of the conflict.

These latest developments come as Israel continues to wage a prolonged offensive against the militant group Hamas, which has been active in the Gaza Strip for several months.

Although Egypt has not officially recognised this work, the initiative raises questions about its regional implications. Indeed, the preparations on the Egyptian side of the border suggest that Cairo is preparing for a possible humanitarian crisis that could result from the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Despite requests for comment, the Egyptian government has remained silent on these issues, casting doubt on the motives and intentions behind this controversial work.