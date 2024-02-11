Israel's army has “eliminated about 100 terrorists” in Khan Younis, Rafah assault looms

The Israeli military said on Sunday (Feb. 11) that there had been fighting in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis in recent weeks and it had "eliminated approximately 100 terrorists".

The footage released by Israel Defense Forces show soldiers entering homes or riding tanks.

During its 4-months-long campaign, Israel's military has destroyed schools, hospitals, cemeteries, mosques, churches as well as archaeological sites leaving rare areas intact, particularly in northern Gaza.

27,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.

Heavy fighting is still taking place in central Gaza and in Khan Younis.

Prime Minister Benyahim Netanyahu has signalled plans to push the military operation further south to Rafah.

A ground operation in the densely populated could cut off one of the only avenues for delivering lifesaving supplies to millions of civilians trapped there.

According to sources speaking to the Associated Press agency Sunday (Feb. 11), Egypt is threatening to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into Rafah.

The threat to suspend the Camp David Accords - a cornerstone of regional stability for nearly a half-century - came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said sending troops into Rafah was necessary to win the four-month war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

As the war has dragged on, a growing number of Israeli protestors ask their government to reach a deal with Hamas.

But a small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.

These families argue that the price to be paid in any hostage deal — the release of large numbers of Palestinian militants held by Israel — would endanger the country in the future.

Hamas's armed wing claims that Israeli strikes over the past three days have killed two hostages being held by the group in Gaza.