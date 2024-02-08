Welcome to Africanews

Crises in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger prompt emergency ECOWAS meeting

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, right, attends an ECOWAS meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an emergency meeting to address pressing issues across the region.

Among the key concerns are the political turmoil in Senegal and ongoing tensions with military regimes in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

The gathering in Abuja, Nigeria, scheduled for Thursday, February 8, will see foreign ministers deliberating on the current security and political challenges facing West Africa. While the attendance of the Senegalese minister remains unconfirmed, the focus is on finding solutions to the region's complex issues.

ECOWAS has faced criticism for its handling of recent events, including the postponement of Senegal's presidential election. Despite urging Dakar to adhere to the original electoral timetable, doubts linger over the organization's effectiveness in influencing member states.

The credibility of ECOWAS is under scrutiny, especially following the coup in Niger last July. Calls for military intervention have waned, leaving former President Mohamed Bazoum detained without reinstatement, raising concerns about the organization's efficacy in addressing political upheavals.

The postponement of Senegal's election adds another layer of crisis, highlighting ECOWAS's perceived limitations. Djidenou Steve Kpoton, an independent political consultant from Benin, emphasized ECOWAS's apparent inability to navigate the evolving situation, underscoring the challenges ahead for the regional body.

