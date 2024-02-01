Burkina Faso defends ECOWAS exit

Since Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced they would quit ECOWAS, the move has prompted various reactions.

It didn't come as complete surprise though, especially after the Niger coup last July.

The Burkinabe PM justified the decision in Ouagadougou on Thursday (Feb.01st).

"On January 28th, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger took the historic decision to withdraw from the Economic Communitiy of est African States ECOWAS, it is a carefully considered decision which came after a thorough analysis of the institution and the potential consequences of a withdrawal," Apollinaire Joachim Kyélem de Tambèla said.

Authorities believe ECOWAS doens't meet the aspirations of the Sahelian peoples anymore rendering the AES alliance necessary.

Premier ministre Apollinaire Joachim Kyélem de Tambèla condems ECOWAS sanctions against his country, Mali and Niger and also accused the bloc of failure to assist its member states.

"Instead of an ECOWAS of the people, the organization has become a technocratic tool which that ultimately deviated from the legitimate aspirations of the west African peoples."

"For proof, we have noted ECOWAS's indiference when our vallient peoples were massacred, or as our fellow citizens endure humanaitrian crise , or in the face of the numerous destabilization attemps our states have encountered," he said.

Burkina Faso says it has notified the 15-nation bloc of its decision.

AES countries have called on their populations to mobilize in support of the move in coming days.