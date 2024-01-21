Welcome to Africanews

AFCON: Mali draw against Tunisia to top Group E with 4 points

Tunisia's Sayfallah Ltaief, right, kicks the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group E soccer match between Tunisia and Mali at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium   -  
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Tunisia held Mali to a 1-1 draw in an Eagles duel to earn its first point in Group E.

Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko fired the regular “Eagles” ahead in the 10th minute with a low shot in off the far post.

But Hamza Rafia equalized 10 minutes later for the “Carthage Eagles” when he squeezed his shot under the goalkeeper after a well-worked team move.

Mali, which defeated South Africa in its opening game, moved top of the group on four points before South Africa’s game against Namibia on Sunday. Namibia enjoyed its first Africa Cup win by beating Tunisia 1-0 in their opening game.

Additional sources • Joel Kouam and AP

