Ghana's Black Stars disappoint fans with 2-2 draw with Egypt

Fans of Ghana's 'Black Stars' were disappointed on Thursday by the team's 2-2 draw with Egypt.

Ghana will have to win their final group-stage match against Mozambique if they are to avoid a second-straight group-stage exit.

The match initially saw the 'Black Stars' in the lead, with a strike by Mohammed Kudus.

Egypt looked to be out of luck, with Mohamed Salah out of action in first-half stoppage-time.

However, the Egyptians turned things around in the second half, overtaking the Ghanaians until eventually the two sides ended up in a draw.

In Accra, fans were bitterly disappointed. All eyes will be on the 'Black Stars' come Monday to see if the team can manage to stay in the tournament.