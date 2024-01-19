Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Ghana's Black Stars disappoint fans with 2-2 draw with Egypt

Fans of Ghana's 'Black Stars' watch as Ghana and Egypt draw 2-2. 18/01/2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews

By Africanews and Noel Tadegnon

Ghana

Fans of Ghana's 'Black Stars' were disappointed on Thursday by the team's 2-2 draw with Egypt.

Ghana will have to win their final group-stage match against Mozambique if they are to avoid a second-straight group-stage exit.

The match initially saw the 'Black Stars' in the lead, with a strike by Mohammed Kudus.

Egypt looked to be out of luck, with Mohamed Salah out of action in first-half stoppage-time. 

However, the Egyptians turned things around in the second half, overtaking the Ghanaians until eventually the two sides ended up in a draw. 

In Accra, fans were bitterly disappointed. All eyes will be on the 'Black Stars' come Monday to see if the team can manage to stay in the tournament.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..