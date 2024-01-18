Somalia calls on Ethiopia to retract Somaliland port deal

Somalia
Somalia's foreign ministry has called on Ethiopia to retract its deal with Somaliland, in a statement published Wednesday.
The ministry said that there is " no space for mediation unless Ethiopia retracts its illegal deal" with Somaliland and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.
Ethiopia signed the accord with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1, sparking Somali outrage. Somalia still considers the region as part of its territory and described the deal as a violation of its sovereignty.
The ministry's comments come after the African Union's Peace and Security Council on Wednesday called for restraint and said that Somalia's sovereignty should be respected.
The Council expressed its deep concern over the potential impact on the wider region of an escalation of tensions.
Members of the East African regional bloc IGAD are meeting in Uganda on Thursday to discuss the dispute.
