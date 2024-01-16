Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Lionel Messi makes history with third best FIFA men's player

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi holds his Ballon d'Or trophy before the team's club friendly soccer match against New York City FC, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has achieved a historic milestone by securing The Best FIFA Men's Player award for the third time, making him the first footballer to accomplish this feat. 

Despite the absence of the 36-year-old at the awards ceremony in London, Thierry Henry graciously accepted the accolade on his behalf.

The honor for the best women's player was bestowed upon Spain's World Cup winner, Aitana Bonmati. 

England's national team manager, Sarina Wiegman, clinched the title of the best women's coach for the second consecutive year and the fourth time overall, having previously won in 2017, 2020, and 2022. 

Additionally, Mary Earps of Manchester United received recognition as the best women's goalkeeper.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..