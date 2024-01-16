Lionel Messi makes history with third best FIFA men's player

Lionel Messi has achieved a historic milestone by securing The Best FIFA Men's Player award for the third time, making him the first footballer to accomplish this feat.

Despite the absence of the 36-year-old at the awards ceremony in London, Thierry Henry graciously accepted the accolade on his behalf.

The honor for the best women's player was bestowed upon Spain's World Cup winner, Aitana Bonmati.

England's national team manager, Sarina Wiegman, clinched the title of the best women's coach for the second consecutive year and the fourth time overall, having previously won in 2017, 2020, and 2022.

Additionally, Mary Earps of Manchester United received recognition as the best women's goalkeeper.