Kenya: Agnes Ngetich breaks the 10 km road world record

Agnes Ngetich set the women's 10-kilometer road world record on Sunday, becoming the first woman to run the distance in less than 29 minutes.

The 22-year-old Kenyan crossed the finish line in 28 minutes and 46 seconds, in Valencia, Spain. She beat the previous mixed road race world record by 28 seconds, set by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw in the Spanish coastal town of Castellon two years ago.

Track and field's governing body, World Athletics, said the time was also faster than the women's track world record, held by Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey of 29:01.03.

“Going under 29 minutes... I didn't expect to do this time,” said Agnes Ngetich. "The course is impressive. I came to improve my personal best."