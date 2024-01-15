Egypt: Chinese FM kicks off Africa tour with call for a ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hosted his Chinese counterpart Sunday (Jan. 14).

Minister Wang Yi kicked off his Africa tour with a stop in Cario. From January 13 to 18 he will visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

The officials discussed joint cooperation and exchanged views on regional developments of common interest according to the Egyptian foreign ministry.

Wang called for as start to the implementation of the two-state solution to open a political horizon.

"The international community has been paying high attention to the current conflict in the Gaza Strip. I spoke in depth with Minister Shoukry and we have reached a high degree of consensus. We will publish a joint statement between China and Egypt on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees on both sides, the implementation of United Nations resolutions, and the establishment of humanitarian aid mechanisms to facilitate the Palestinian National Authority’s exercise of its duties in all of the Palestinian territories. ....

The Iran-backed Houthis have carried out weeks of attacks targeting vessels in the Red Sea in what they say is a campaign in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Shoukry warned of a greater escalation: "The tension in the Red Sea and the violation of the freedom of navigation, whether intentionally or accidentally, are all things that predict the expansion of the conflict and the entry of the region into a vicious circle of escalation."

The U.S. military struck Saturday another Houthi-controlled site in Yemen.