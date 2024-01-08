Uganda denies reports of Nigeria rejecting its degrees

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) denies allegations that Uganda may face Nigeria's rejection of its degree certificates over authenticity concerns.

Prof Mary Okwakol, NCHE's executive director, clarified that there have been no complaints from Nigeria about the legitimacy of Ugandan academic papers. NCHE investigates complaints related to higher learning institutions and takes appropriate action.

Contrary to reports, Nigeria has not suspended accreditation for Ugandan degrees. Prof Okwakol urged anyone with evidence of fake degrees to provide information for necessary action.

Educationist Rose Stella Akongo cautioned against obtaining degrees in under two months, urging vigilance against substandard courses. The Ministry of Education refrained from commenting until formal communication is received.

Last year, a Ugandan student faced challenges in a UK university due to an allegedly expired undergraduate course. NCHE directed universities to submit programs for review, with 2,395 out of 4,369 accredited degree programs in the final stages.

Makerere University investigated fake degree awards, urging employers to reverify degrees. Kyambogo University's Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka, pledged to revoke degrees obtained fraudulently. Some Ugandans were reported using genuine academic documents that did not belong to them.