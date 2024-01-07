Dangote group cooperating with financial crimes agency, says no accusations of wrongdoing

The Dangote Group has expressed readiness to assist Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in its investigations, following the commission’s visit to the company’s headquarters on January 4.

The Group said it was cooperating with the commission which is investigating the possible misuse of foreign exchange from the central bank.

According to a statement by the manufacturing conglomerate, it received a letter from the anti-graft agency on Dec. 6.

The letter, which was reportedly sent to other conglomerates, is said to have requested for details of every foreign exchange allocated by the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2014 till date.

The company says despite sending “a first batch of documents to the body, officers insisted on visiting the group's headquarters.

Dangote said at the moment no accusations of wrongdoing had been made against any company within the group.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele who was appointed in 2014 was removed from office last June and incarcerated.