Power cuts return in South Africa

Widespread power outages have returned to South Africa following a brief respite during the festive period.

The blackouts, commonly referred to as load-shedding, are a critical measure aimed at preventing a complete collapse of the strained electricity grid.

Eskom, the state-owned power utility, has announced the implementation of load-shedding from 5 am to 4 pm on Tuesday, exacerbating the challenges faced by the country's power infrastructure.

The power cuts are set to escalate from stage two to stage three, indicating that South Africans can anticipate blackouts up to nine times a day over four days for two hours each time or nine occurrences over an eight-day span for four hours each time.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Eskom revealed that load-shedding had been temporarily halted for 18 days during late December and New Year's Day.

This marked the longest uninterrupted period without load-shedding in South Africa since the summer of 2022, as confirmed by the power company.

The resumption of power cuts underscores the persisting challenges faced by South Africa's electricity infrastructure and the ongoing efforts required to address and stabilize the national power grid.