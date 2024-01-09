Pan Africanists rally youth to secure Africa’s future

Renowned pan-African advocates, Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi, have united to encourage African youth to persevere in shaping the future of the continent.

Scheduled for January 7, the self-funded NGO event in Ghana faced an unexpected cancellation. Speaking post-cancellation, Dr. Arikana expressed regret but emphasized their duty to make amends.

"We acknowledge our let-down to the youth, but we recognize our duty to set things right. With the wisdom, energy, and intelligence of our youth, we believe in steering Africa towards a new path," expressed Dr. Arikana.

The speakers, invited to deliver a message of hope and unity, highlighted the youth's role in shaping Africa's future. Professor PLO Lumumba referenced Osageyefo Kwame Nkrumah's call for African unity in Accra 67 years ago, noting that the message of hope will persist despite the disruption.

Professor Lumumba anticipates similar events across Africa, emphasizing the continent's growing intimacy through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area headquartered in Accra.

Nigerian politician Peter Obi blamed Africa's challenges on failed leadership, urging a change. Despite abundant resources, he emphasized the continent's high levels of poverty, signalling the need for transformative leadership.

While 'The Convention 2024' faced an unexpected setback, the speakers remained resolute in their commitment to empowering African youth and fostering continental unity.